Ga. woman dies after falling out of doorless Jeep in Florida

- A Georgia woman died after falling from a Jeep Wrangler in Florida.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, 24-year-old Brittanie Gail Evans of Douglas, Georgia, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Jeep driving late Saturday near Yulee in Nassau County. Yulee is about 20 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

The driver and two other passengers also were from Georgia.

The Jeep did not have any doors on it. The report said that "for an unknown reason," Evans was leaning out of the vehicle when she fell onto the road.

Evans was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the report, neither Evans nor the driver wore seatbelts, and alcohol may have been a factor in Evans' death.

The report said charges were pending.

