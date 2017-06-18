Scattered showers likely throughout Father's Day

- A wet Father’s Day is in store as scattered storms are expected to pop in and out across the FOX 5 viewing area throughout the day.

There's a level 1 risk for severe storms in N #gawx today. Main concerns will be damaging winds & localized flooding pic.twitter.com/b2ZZA7J9sj — Ryan Beesley (@RyanBeesleyFox5) June 18, 2017

The FOX 5 Storm Team says there’s a level 1 severe weather risk in North Georgia, where multiple rounds of storms are expected to pound the region, causing flooding concerns. Damaging winds is also a concern in that area.

Watch the latest forecast.

Some of the storms expected Sunday could become strong to severe, but there's no guarantee. If you have outdoor plans today, there’s no need to cancel but be prepared for the possibility of rain.

Stay alert for any warnings.

