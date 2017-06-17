Griffin Police searching for homicide suspect

- Police are searching for a man they consider to be "armed and dangerous" and a suspect in a homicide case, according to the Griffin Police Department.

28-year-old Vonterryon J. Matthews is a suspect in the case involving the shooting of 36-year-old Jontavian Davis, according to Griffin Police.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred on Scales Street at 1:11 am Saturday morning. Davis, from Griffin, was shot several times with a handgun, according to officials.

Police say that Matthews also goes by the names Jaquez or Quez, or the street name Raw Dirty. He is 5'10" and 250 lbs.

Matthews was last seen wearing blue and white cargo shorts, a light blue Nautica T-shirt, and Nike Air Force One's. Police say he is possibly driving a 2005 Gold Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Georgia Tag RGH 7669.

If anyone has contact or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6450.