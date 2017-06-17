Three arrested, one wanted in Habersham County drug trafficking case

- Three people were arrested and one person is wanted in connection to drug trafficking, according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that members of a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization were operating in Habersham and Gwinnett County.

36-year-old Jennifer Bone, 34-year-old Ronald Jones, and 40-year-old Derek Lynn Cagely were all arrested in connection to drug trafficking, according to the sheriff's office.

40-year-old Tonya Loudermilk is considered a fugitive by authorities and is wanted for trafficking methamphetamine, according to officials.

Bone and Jones were arrested at the Circle K convenience store in Hollywood after a bad containing 56 grams of methamphetamine was found in their car, according to police.

An investigation showed that Bone was selling drugs to Loudermilk, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office executed a warrant to search Loudermilk's residence at Island Apartments on Satellite Boulevard, according to authorities.

Loudermilk was not home during the search, but authorities say Cagely was there, and attempted to flush two kilograms of drugs in the toilet. Deputies recovered $20,000 as well.