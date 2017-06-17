CrossFit building catches fire in Roswell

- A CrossFit building caught fire Friday night in Roswell, according to the Roswell Fire Department. Foul play is not suspected, though the cause is still under investigation, according to officials.

Firefighters say the building is a total loss, and that the fire started around 9:00 pm. There was no one inside when the fire started and no one was injured,

20 firefighters responded to the scene, and put the fire out in an hour. Nearby roads were closed until midnight.