Missing Alpharetta teen's body found near Macon; 2 charged

- Police say they have charged two people in the murder of a missing Alpharetta teen, whose body was discovered Friday near Macon.

The body of Elijah Smith was located in Twiggs County on Glover Road, authorities confirmed Saturday. Police say they arrested Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, in connection with Smith's murder.

Police said Saturday that Karlan and Flores met with Smith at the Extended Stay Hotel on June 13. The three left the hotel in a vehicle that night and, shortly after, Smith was shot and killed inside the vehicle at an address on Old Milton Parkway near the hotel.

Police say Karlan and Flores then drove Smith's body to Twiggs County, where they dumped him in a wooded area off Glover Road. Authorities located the body after receiving a tip on June 15.

The vehicle that the murder occurred in was later located at an address in Sandy Springs, and has been transferred to Alpharetta Department for processing.

According to a post that same day, authorities said Smith was last seen the night before by his mother at the Extended Stay on Old Milton Parkway.

Smith's body was transported to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Atlanta.

Karlan is being held at the Fulton County Jail. Flores remains in custody at the Polk County Jail on an unrelated charge with a hold placed by the Alpharetta Police Department.

The motive in the murder remains under investigation.