Handel, Ossoff campaign ahead of Tuesday's vote

- A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Republican Karen Handel was set to campaign Saturday with the man she hopes to replace, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is campaigning Saturday with Atlanta Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon.

The race is viewed as a test of President Donald Trump's standing.

