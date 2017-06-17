Peachtree City cops to compete on "The F Word" on FOX

- A group of Peachtree City police officers will be cooking up a storm on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s new show on FOX, “The F Word.”

Peachtree City Police Detective Heather Scott and her colleagues will go by the name “Slaw and Order” as they compete against another team on the show.

"We're so serious at work all the time, this is a chance for everyone to see a different side of us," she said.

A casting company contacted the officers about being on the show and all they jumped at the chance.

"We all love cooking for big groups, it’s one of the things we do, said Lt. Mark Brown. “We do it several times a day. It really gets us away from our normal jobs."

"We're all competitive, even with each other, Mark and I will go against each other on the grill," said Assistant Chief of Police Stanley Pye.

Their challenge will be to make a meal for 50 people in a limited amount of time on live television.

"The hardest part for me will be living and doing everything and not embarrassing anybody," said Cpl. Justin Mobley.

"I just hope we make the city proud," Scott said.

The cooking cops will make their debut on June 21, airing right after FOX 5 News Edge at 11 p.m.

