Woman searching for owner of puppy found in Dunwoody

- A woman is searching for the owner of a “sweet” puppy she found in the Dunwoody area Friday night.

Jenny Hodgson posted a picture of the black and white pup to her Facebook page and said it appears to be a mix of the Poodle-Shih Tzu breed.

According to her Facebook caption, she found the puppy running around near Mount Vernon Highway and Tilly Mill Road.

The Dunwoody Police Department shared the post to their Facebook page.

Hodgson is asking the owner to message her directly on Facebook.

