Meat, poultry lard products recalled due to possible processing deviation

Supreme Cuisine is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation that may lead to the growth and survival of bacteria in the products.

The recall includes duck, beef and pork fat and lard items that were produced and packaged between June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products have a one-year shelf life.

The items bear establishment number “EST. 34595” or “P-34595” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were sold online and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company issued the recall after an internet customer complained of a loose lid. Although, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Concerned customers are advised to contact their health provider.

The recalled products include:

Product Description Case UPC Package UPC Best By Dates 11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 107-32153-02475-2 7-32153-02475-5 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00602-8 8-54660-00602-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00602-8 8-54660-00602-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Lard 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat 107-32153-02474-5 7-32153-02474-8 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 10-854660-00600-4 8-54660-00600-7 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 11oz. EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 107-32153-02473-8 7-32153-02473-1 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 107-32153-02481-3 7-32153-02481-6 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. EPIC organic Pork Fat 107-32153-02481-3 7-32153-02481-6 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 3.5 gallon EPIC Pork Lard/Fat 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Lard 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Fat 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Beef Tallow 10-854660-00627-1 8-54660-00627-4 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00628-8 8-54660-00628-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00628-8 8-54660-00628-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 10-854660-00678-3 8-54660-00678-6 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 107-32153-02847-7 7-32153-02847-0 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00679-0 8-54660-00679-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00679-0 8-54660-00679-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 107-32153-02846-0 7-32153-02846-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard 10-854660-00677-6 8-54660-00677-9 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 10-854660-00677-6 8-54660-00677-9 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 107-32153-02476-9 7-32153-02476-2 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

