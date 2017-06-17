Funeral for slain correctional officer held Saturday

- Friends, family and fellow officers have gathered to honor Sgt. Curtis Billue, one of two correctional officers killed on a prison bus in Putnam County earlier this week.

Funeral services for Sgt. Curtis Billue were held at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson County High School Auditorium in Irwinton.

RELATED: CAPTURED! Escaped inmates caught in Tennessee

Billue had been with the DOC since July 2007 stationed at Frank Scott Correctional Facility. About two years later, he transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison. Sgt. Billue worked at Baldwin State Prison for two years until March 2013 when he joined the Transportation Unit in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Services for the second slain officer, Sgt Chris Monica, will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville.

Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags at half-staff on both of those days.

SEE ALSO: Flags at half-staff for GA corrections officers