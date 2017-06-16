Man found murdered in DeKalb County home

- Police are searching for the gunman and other suspects responsible for shooting and killing a man inside his home.

Family members identify the man as 22-year-old Chaun'tevious Pritchett, who lived in the home with his mother and siblings.

DeKalb County Police investigators said the 911 call came in after 1 p.m. Friday of a man shot multiple times inside a home on Megan Road. Investigators shut down the road and surrounding streets for hours, combing the scene for evidence.

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

"We just need whoever did it to come forward, please," begged Brittani Pritchett, his oldest sister.

Police did not release if they had identified any suspects.

Anyone with information can contact DeKalb County Police Department. People can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, and tips sent to the organization can lead to a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.