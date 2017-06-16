Crime spree crosses state lines, police search for murder suspect

- A crime spree crossing state lines may have started with a brutal murder in Chamblee.

"The FBI contacted us after a vehicle used in a violent kidnapping in Missouri was registered to Chamblee resident, 56-year-old Abraham Jacobs," Chamblee Police Captain Ernesto Ford said.

Ford told FOX 5 the victim in the description the victim gave of the kidnapper's in Missouri didn't match Jacobs.

"At that p, int we thought maybe his car was stolen and he didn't know or he was in danger," Ernesto said.

Chamblee Police went to perform a welfare check at Jacobs' home at Rosalynn Apartments, but when they arrived, Jacobs didn't come to the door.

"That's when the FBI called and said one of the two suspects involved in the kidnapping was 53 year old John Czarnecki who lived in the same apartment complex and was friends with Jacobs," Ford said. "So we went over to Czarnecki's apartment. He didn't answer, so we got a search warrant and that's when we found Jacobs' body."

Ford said Jacobs died from blunt force trauma.

"At this time Czarnecki isn't charged with Jacobs' murder, but he is facing charges in Georgia and Missouri," Ford said.

Authorities are looking for Czarnecki as well as the second suspect involved in the Missouri kidnapping.