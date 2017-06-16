New FOX 5 Poll: Ossoff, Handel Race Too Close to Call

- A new poll conducted for FOX 5 shows the race for Georgia’s 6th District Congressional seat is too close to call.

The poll released Friday by Opinion Savvy shows a difference of less than 1% in the race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.

With only days left until the June 20 runoff, the poll shows Democrat Ossoff with 49.7% with Republican Handel with 49.4%.

Less than 1% of the registered voters surveyed are undecided.

The poll shows that Ossoff has a significant lead among early voters. Among the respondents to the poll, 58% of early voters voted for Ossoff with Handel at 42%.

But the results are different for voters who plan to vote next Tuesday. 62% of those who are voting on Election Day favor of Handel with 35% for Ossoff.

The Opinion Savvy conducted for FOX 5 included 537 participants, and has a statistical margin of error of 4.2%.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL POLL RESULTS