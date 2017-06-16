Police: Deputy shot while stopping home invasion

- An officer was shot in the chest and received a minor grazing wound to the head after exchanging fire with occupants in a car leaving the scene of a reported home invasion, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the 4300 block of Campbell Road in the east Hall area. Authorities say as the deputies approached the site of the reported home invasion on foot, a vehicle departed the residence and swerved at one of the deputies.

The occupants of the car exchanged fire with deputies, and the officer was struck, though the bullet was stopped by the deputies ballistic vest, according to officials.The deputy was treated and released.

The vehicle was occupied by multiple adults and children, and two of the adults and one child received non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

All suspects were taken into custody and the investigation is on-going with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.