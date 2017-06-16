Atlanta Police: Man stabbed in neck

Posted: Jun 16 2017 08:41AM EDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 08:41AM EDT

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed in the neck. The incident occurred on Courtland Street, according to police.

This is a developing story.

