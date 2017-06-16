Baby dies, mother in critical condition after being found in Emory Hospital parking deck

- A 1-year-old infant is dead and the mother is in critical condition after both were found in a car in the Emory Hospital parking garage, according to DeKalb County Police.

Authorities say that they are deeming it a suspicious death, but they do not suspect foul play. The car has beel hauled away by a tow truck.

Police say they got the call just after 6pm on Thursday, and when emergency crews arrived, the 1-year-old was already dead.

The mother was rushed to the emergency room. Investigators are trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the incident, and a how it happened.