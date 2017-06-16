Woman, Daughter, Grandchildren escape Cherokee house fire

- A special piece of equipment saved a family of five from a burning home in Cherokee county, according to firefighters.

The fire occurred early Wednesday morning while the family was sleeping inside, and investigators hope this situation becomes a lesson for others.

The family, consisting of a grandmother, mother, and grandchildren, are crediting a smoke detector for saving their lives since they were asleep.

Firefighters arrived within seven minutes after receiving the fire call, but when they arrived the home was already fully engulfed. The house is now boarded up and the roof is gone.

The fire occurred off of Tripp Road in Cherokee County, and the call to 911 came in just before 3 am.