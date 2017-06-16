Homeowners speak up at Fulton County tax meeting

- For weeks, people in Fulton County have been outraged by their property tax bills. People have seen huge spikes in their bills and they don't know why.

On Thursday, more than 150 residents took their frustrations to the Fulton County Board of Assessors.

Fulton County homeowners described the new tax evaluations in the county as a crisis, and they say they have no choice but to fight.

"You feel like you have a pretty good relationship with the public, let me tell you, you don't," said one Fulton County resident to the Board of Assessors. "People are mad."

The board that sets property evaluations in Fulton County got an earful.

"There is dagum little communication of important issues to the citizenry," said another outspoken resident.

More than 60,000 properties across the county saw increases of an excess of 50%.

"Last year I paid $629.39 in property taxes. This year you are asking me to pay $3,414.46," said another in attendance at the meeting.

And for others, the tax struggle is emotional. One woman who owns a small property has seen the impact of large properties constructed around hers.

"It's not a mansion like anything else in the neighborhood," said the woman. "My husband was killed several years ago in an accident. I have wonderful memories of him in that house, and I don't want to have to leave."

The meeting continued throughout the afternoon, and homeowners had to walk out without any decision made on future actions.