House "total loss" after fire in Ellenwood

- A home has been deemed a "total loss" after it caught fire overnight in Ellenwood, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire, but that there is a car in the garage. Firefighters are unsure if the homeowners are aware of the fire.

The fire started at 12:35am, and heavy smoke and flames ensued when officials arrived, according to the fire department.

There were no injuries, and investigators are working to determine a cause.