Police: 12-year-old girl raped at Atlanta park

- Atlanta Police are searching for the man responsible for raping a 12-year-old girl at Deerwood Park.

App users: view full article here

"This little girl is never going to be the same," Sergeant Warren Pickard said.

Pickard said the incident happened in October or November of last year, but the victim just came forward.

"We just found out about the incident in the last few days, but we have been working very hard on this," Pickard said.

Police released a sketch of a person of interest in the case. Officers said the man is possibly named Lucas.

"We worked with the victim, and she gave us a very detailed description," Pickard said.

The person of interest in 6 feet or taller, possibly 18 years old, has hazel eyes and black hair with a brown patch.

"We want him off the streets and we think the public can help," Pickard said.

Pickard told FOX 5 the chilling details the victim went through.

"She was at the park when a man came up to her, she ran, he chased her and caught her," Pickard said. "Then he sexually assaulted her."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities or call Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: Police: Person of interest in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl