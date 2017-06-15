Suspicious package with letters, substance delivered to Karen Handel's house

- A suspicious package containing threatening letters and a suspicious substance has shut down the neighborhood where Karen Handel lives, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Karen Handel released the following statement to FOX 5:

"This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors. The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance. The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary.”

RELATED: Suspicious package delivered to FOX 5 Atlanta

Authorities say five homes in the neighborhood received suspicious packages. Roxburgh Drive off Old Alabama Road in the Country Club of Roswell was shut down while crews investigate.

Republican Handel faces Democrat Jon Offsoff in a runoff for the 6th Congressional Seat in Georgia on June 20.

The FBI has been called to the scene. A suspicious package sent to FOX 5 Atlanta had the same postage as the packages sent to Handel's home and neighborhood, according to police.

Jon Ossoff released the following statement in response to recent threats of violence against his campaign:



“Our campaign has received a number of threats, some of which have intensified in recent days, and we have reported them to local police as well as taken prudent precautions. These recent events speak to the need for a redoubled commitment to civility and unity. The overwhelming majority of Americans want decent and civil political dialogue, and candidates for office and elected leaders must continue to call for calm and unity, even when there are intense differences of opinion.”

Specific incidents of threats to the Ossoff campaign have not been reported to FOX 5.