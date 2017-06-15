Police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia

- Atlanta police are searching for a missing elderly woman.

June Martin, 85, was last seen leaving Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday. According to police, she was spotted driving her white 2013 Toyota Camry with Georgia tag "AGX-2127."

Martin suffers from dementia, according to police. She's described as a black female with short gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she's 5'6" and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 404-546-4235.