VIDEO: Blimp crashes at U.S. Open

A PenFed blimp deflated, burst into flames and crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The blimp went down about 11:20 a.m. near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

The 2017 U.S. Open is being played at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Blimp just popped & crashed at the US open, holy shit pic.twitter.com/dlRymV2fTr — Sam Schmitt (@SamwellSchmeet) June 15, 2017

Social media reports say that the blimp caught fire, and that someone parachuted from the blimp. This information has not been verified by officials.