VIDEO: Blimp crashes at U.S. Open

Posted: Jun 15 2017 12:43PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 01:21PM EDT

A PenFed blimp deflated, burst into flames and crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The blimp went down about 11:20 a.m. near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

The 2017 U.S. Open is being played at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Social media reports say that the blimp caught fire, and that someone parachuted from the blimp. This information has not been verified by officials.

