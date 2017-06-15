Victim identified in Bells Ferry Road shooting

- The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of the June 4th shooting on Bells Ferry Road in Bartow County.

17-year-old Qualeef Rhodes of East Point was identified after family members contact police, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is still on-going, and numerous leads are being followed up on to solve this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 extension 6029 or 6030.

