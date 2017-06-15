Police investigating possible child abduction attempt in Gwinnett County

- A father reported to Gwinnett County Police that his son was almost abducted at Mountain Park Park, according to police. Lawrence Williams says that an unknown Hispanic man tried to take his son near the baseball field and batting cages, according to the police report.

Williams told police that his son told him he was grabbed by the arm and was told to "come here", according to the report. After that, the son ran away, but the man tried to grab him by his backpack, according to police.

The son described the Hispanic man as in his late 40s or early 50s, hair down to the back of his neck, wearing a blue button up shirt with small white stripes, and gray pants, according to the police report.

The incident occurred on Monday. If you have any information, please contact police.