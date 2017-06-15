More summer storms Thursday, some possibly severe

- We're locked into this summer time pattern of heat, humidity and daily afternoon/evening storms. After a partly cloudy and muggy morning, storms will pop up in the afternoon heat Thursday.

Much like Wednesday, some storms could reach severe levels - mainly due to damaging wind gusts. Any storm, severe or not, can bring locally heavy rain.

The scattered nature of these storms means many areas will not get rain Thursday. But we'll be watching from noon until a couple of hours past sunset for scattered storms to affect some areas.

Storms over recent days have had a tendency to not move much - and bring high rainfall totals over 1"-2" on a localized scale. Today's storms won't necessarily move quickly, but they will drift along in a southeasterly direction once they pop up.

Stay alert for any warnings. Also get alerts delivered to your phone that tell you how far away lightning is away from your location from the free FOX 5 Storm Team app!

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather