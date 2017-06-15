Police: Person of interest in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

- The Atlanta Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest wanted for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Atlanta police released a sketch of the person of interest late Wednesday night, saying the man is known to frequent southwest Atlanta in the Deerwood Park area.

Investigators described the man in the sketch as a light complexion black male who's 18-20 years old. He has hazel eyes, black hair with a blonde or brown patch of possibly dyed hair and he's about 6-feet-tall.

Police aren't releasing any other information about the case, but said the man is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police at 404-546-7239.