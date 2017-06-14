Newnan teen arrested after high-speed chase

- Summer ended quickly for a 17-year-old from Newnan who deputies said refused to pull over when the blue lights came on. Deputies said the teen led them on a high-speed chase.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday, a Coweta County deputy attempted to pull over a sedan for speeding, but instead of pulling over, the driver allegedly hit the gas.

Video from the patrol car’s dash cam shows the high-speed chase rolling through the dark back roads of western Coweta County. The video also shows the driver speeding right through intersections with stop signs.

The chase entered a rural subdivision and that is where it came to an end. A backseat passenger bailed out of the car and ran away.

The investigation later arrested Quintavious Lavar Smith, 17, of Newnan. He would be charged with multiple traffic offenses including fleeing to elude police.

Smith told deputies he did not know who that guy was, that it was just somebody who asked him for a ride. Deputies were unable to locate the man.

When deputies asked Smith why he ran, he allegedly confessed to not having a driver's license.

Smith was booked into the Coweta County Jail on a $6,000 bond.