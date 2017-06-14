DeKalb Commissioners approve $500,000 for amphitheater

- The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved up to $500,000 for the preliminary design-build phase of an amphitheater at Rainbow Park.

“This is an exciting time for District 3 as this will go a long way to attract good events to the district and bring added value to the properties around the area,” said District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson.

This infrastructural investment will be paid for with District 3 park bond funds, and is the beginning of a development plan for the 20 acres of land around the park.

The amphitheater will be located with access to Interstates 20 and 285, with a capacity of approximately 1,000 guests.

“We intend to involve the public in the development of this project from start to finish,” Marvin Billups, interim director of the Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs said. “The overall goal is to create a path that will connect all these facilities around the Rainbow Park area to increase and encourage usability by citizens.”

ASTRA Group Inc. will commence the design phase of the project, which is expected to be completed within 180 days.