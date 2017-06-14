Witness captures video of shooting where US congressman, three others wounded

(Video: Noah Nathan)

- Dramatic video captured the scary moments during a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia where a U.S. congressman and three others were shot as Republicans were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game Wednesday morning.

Noah Nathan witnessed the shooting from a nearby dog park and recorded video of the incident from his cell phone. In the video, you can hear the gunfire ring out at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

Dozens of gunshots are heard being fired over a span of several minutes in an apparent shootout between the gunman and police. At one point in the video, you can hear a man say, “Do you know where he’s at? I assume people have been calling 911 already.”

About a minute later, before more gunshots go off, the man asks, “Is that guy okay out there? Is that guy that’s been shot – is he okay? Is anybody talking to him?”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Congressional aide Zachary Barth, U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, and Tyson Foods employee Matt Mika were all wounded in the shooting. U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey also suffered injuries after being grazed by bullet fragments.

The gunman who FBI said opened fire on the congressman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, died from his injuries after the incident.