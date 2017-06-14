Woman charged with three counts of child cruelty

- A woman has been charged with three counts of child cruelty after a child reportedly has bruises over the body, according to Barnesville Chief of Police Craig Cooper.

Sarah Elizabeth Hart, 47, was charged on Tuesday, and is possibly the mother or aunt of the child, according to Cooper.

Police responded to a call of a child having difficulty breathing around noon on Tuesday. Authorities went to the Sun Inn Hotel on Veterans Parkway in Barnesville.

Cooper says that the child had to be life-flighted to an Atlanta hospital where the child is being treated. The child reportedly had bruises all over the body, according to police.