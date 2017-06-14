New parking company for city of Atlanta promises improved customer service

- A new parking company for the city of Atlanta promises improved customer service and advanced technology to simplify parking on city streets.

Mayor Kasim Reed, who was joined by company executives, hailed the transition from the often criticized Park Atlanta company as a new day for residents and visitors who come into the city.

With an app that you can get on your phone, motorists will have the option to pay for parking over the phone. You will even be able to extend the time you may want to park without having to run outside and physically add coins to a meter.

The company, which is called ATL Plus, has a 5-year contract. It guarantees the city $7 Million annually.

And what about potential disputes, the mayor promised, the city will have an in-house ticket resolution office motorists can go to.