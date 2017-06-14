Assailant in congressional baseball shooting identified

- President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Authorities said Hodgkinson shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, and others at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, which is just outside Washington, D.C.

President Trump said Scalise "was badly wounded and is now in stable condition."

Trump also praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.