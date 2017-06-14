GA congressman on field during baseball park shooting

Related Headlines House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot

- Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk was among the people gathered at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning when a rifle-wielding gunman opened fire and shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

The shooting happened at Simpson Park in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game, which is scheduled for Thursday at Nationals Park.

According to FOXNews.com, Scalise, of Louisiana, and several others, including two law enforcement officers, were rushed to the hospital following the shooting. Scalise is in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said Scalise suffered "a hip wound."

Loudermilk, who represents Georgia's 11th Congressional District, was also on the field during the shooting, but said he's okay.

"This was a senseless act of evil," Loudermilk said. "Please pray for those who were shot and their families."

Please pray for those who were shot and their families. There were a lot of heroes here today. @thehillbaseball — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) June 14, 2017

Authorities said the gunman was shot by U.S. Capitol Police, apprehended and taken to the hospital.

