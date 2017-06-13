Police: revenge could be motive in restaurant murder

- Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man in the middle of a busy DeKalb County restaurant. Investigators believe his cryptic words to the victim indicate a motive of revenge.

The ordeal happened last Thursday night inside the Lucky Panda Chinese restaurant off S. Hairston Road. Witnesses told police there were customers inside and even children who witnessed the crime.

"[He] approached the victim, and said, 'This is for my nephew,' where he proceeded to fire multiple shots at the victim," said DeKalb County Police Spokesperson Shiera Campbell.

The 21-year-old victim, police said, even tried to hide from the shooter, but lost consciousness; he eventually succumbed to his injuries later that evening, after paramedics arrived and tried to transport the victim to the hospital.

Police believe the shooter is a man in his 40s. Authorities need help identifying the suspect.