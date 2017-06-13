Clayton County Police search for missing 10-year-old girl

- Police officers in Clayton County are urgently trying to locate a missing 10-year-old girl.

Laila Taylor was last seen near her home in the 800 block of Rock Shoals Court near College Park around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clayton County Police.

Taylor is described by police as being a black female who is five-feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has black hair in a ponytail style and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas and is possibly riding a pink bike.

Anyone who sees Taylor should call 911. Anyone with information about her disappearance should contact Det. K. Green at 770-477-3659.