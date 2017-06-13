Neighbors on edge during Putnam County manhunt

Posted: Jun 13 2017 12:48PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 01:21PM EDT

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - People throughout Putnam County are on edge after two prison guards were killed by two inmates, who are now on the run.

A lookout has been issued for Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, who, authorities say, overpowered and disarmed the two guards around 6:45 a.m. as about 30 inmates were being driven between prisons.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Rowe and Dubose then carjacked a getaway car and fled, armed with the officers' .40-caliber Glock pistols. They are believed to be traveling in a grass green Honda Civic with Georgia tags RBJ-6601.

Law enforcement went door-to-door Tuesday morning informing people about what happened and urging them to lock their doors as the search continues.

FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell spoke with neighbors in the area, who expressed shock that such a tragedy had happened in such a quiet area.

“It’s scary because the area was near where we live,” a neighbor said. “So I called my husband who was home alone and told him to lock the doors.”

The massive search has shut down traffic in the area.

Officials are urging the public to not to approach Rowe and Dubose if they see them and to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

