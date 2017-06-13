Neighbors on edge during Putnam County manhunt

- People throughout Putnam County are on edge after two prison guards were killed by two inmates, who are now on the run.

A lookout has been issued for Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, who, authorities say, overpowered and disarmed the two guards around 6:45 a.m. as about 30 inmates were being driven between prisons.

Prosecutor who sent Ricky Dubose (L) away for 20 years calls him "a monster." Wanted now along w/ Donnie Rowe for murder of 2 prison guards. pic.twitter.com/214TAM4giS — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) June 13, 2017

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Rowe and Dubose then carjacked a getaway car and fled, armed with the officers' .40-caliber Glock pistols. They are believed to be traveling in a grass green Honda Civic with Georgia tags RBJ-6601.

Law enforcement went door-to-door Tuesday morning informing people about what happened and urging them to lock their doors as the search continues.

FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell spoke with neighbors in the area, who expressed shock that such a tragedy had happened in such a quiet area.

“It’s scary because the area was near where we live,” a neighbor said. “So I called my husband who was home alone and told him to lock the doors.”

People living near scene of where authorities say 2 escaped inmates killed 2 guards react to incident @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/qg1fshraj7 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 13, 2017

"I believe they're still in this little area." People react after officials say escaped inmates killed 2 guards in Eatonton @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/XDPcDTBqpk — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 13, 2017

The massive search has shut down traffic in the area.

Officials are urging the public to not to approach Rowe and Dubose if they see them and to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.