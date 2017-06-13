Taco Bell giving away free tacos Tuesday

Taco lovers rejoice! Thanks to the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday.

It’s part of their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. Ahead of the NBA Finals, the taco chain offered a free Doritos Loco Taco to everyone in America if a team playing "stole" a road win during the series.

And the Golden State Warriors did just that at Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

Taco lovers across the country can pick up a free Doritos Loco Taco at all Taco Bell locations on Tuesday, June 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The limit is one per person while supplies last.

SEE ALSO: 'Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks' to be made permanent