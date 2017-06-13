Woman dies after shooting in Waffle House parking lot

By: Marissa Mitchell

Posted: Jun 13 2017 05:28AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 05:28AM EDT

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a gunman after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House early Tuesday morning. She died from her injuries on the way to the hospital, according to authorities.

DeKalb County police said the incident happened at the location on Flat Shoals Parkway in unincorporated Decatur.

Witnesses at the restaurant are being interviewed.

Authorities said the woman was not a customer of the business, but was in the parking lot. They added it is possible she rode to the location with the person who shot her. Officers said the shooter left the scene.

Witnesses told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell they saw a man and a woman argue before the gunfire.

