Woman dies after shooting in Waffle House parking lot

- Police are looking for a gunman after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House early Tuesday morning. She died from her injuries on the way to the hospital, according to authorities.

DeKalb County police said the incident happened at the location on Flat Shoals Parkway in unincorporated Decatur.

Woman shot in head in parking lot of Waffle House dies from her injuries, per @DeKalbCountyPD pic.twitter.com/yWE4XYLbYQ — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 13, 2017

Witnesses at the restaurant are being interviewed.

Authorities said the woman was not a customer of the business, but was in the parking lot. They added it is possible she rode to the location with the person who shot her. Officers said the shooter left the scene.

Witnesess tell me they saw a man and a woman argue in parking lot before the gunfire.PD says it's possible victim knew shooter @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/G9br2HW7qa — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 13, 2017

Witnesses told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell they saw a man and a woman argue before the gunfire.