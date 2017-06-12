Man arrested following deadly boating crash

- A man faces charges after a deadly accident Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.

The Law Enforcement Division Department of Natural Resources said Chad Philip Haase, 44, of Atlanta, was towing two people behind a ski boat when the tube struck the shoreline. Authorities said a man who was on one of the tubes, was killed in the crash. He was later identified by the Fannin County Coroner as David Harvey Payseur III, 47, of Atlanta.

A woman on the other tube, later identified as Deborah Brooks, 48, of Morganton, Georgia, was rushed by ambulance to Fannin Regional Hospital, and then to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga Tennessee. Authorities said she suffered cuts to her upper legs.

After a brief investigation, state officials charges Haase with BUI, homicide by vessel in the 1st degree, serious injury by vessel, reckless operation, and possessing marijuana.