'Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks' to be made permanent

- It was a bold symbol of unity in the heart of the Midtown community during Atlanta Pride Week in 2015 and now Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said the 'Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks' will stay year-round.

It was a dream set in motion by artist Robert Sepulveda Jr. and after more than a year of planning, he was able to make it a reality for the crosswalks at the corner of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Robert at the time referred to the concept as '"Symbols of acceptance, unity, and tolerance that represent the diversity of the LGBT community."

Monday, on the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Pulse Night Club shooting, Mayor Reed said he wanted to permanently recognize the area for its history as a hub for Atlanta's LGBTQ community.

“For the past year, Atlanta has grieved alongside Orlando. Our city has rallied around our LGBT community, and we have not shied from demonstrating our unity and solidarity. And with this spirit, I cannot think of a more important time to reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified support for our LGBTQ residents,” Mayor Reed was quoted as a saying a press release sent to FOX 5 News.

Atlanta joins other cities across the country which have similar crosswalks honoring the LGBTQ community.

