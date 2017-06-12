Police investigating shootout at McDonough apartment complex

- Police officers in McDonough are trying to find out what prompted a shootout between two people at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Estates at McDonough apartments off Nail Road. McDonough Police said initial reports indicate a woman showed up to meet a man, made her way into the complex, and somehow got into a shootout with a man.

Investigators said both man and woman were struck by the exchange of gunfire and both were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the man ran to the leasing office to call for help. Investigators said the woman told them she thought she was being robbed.

The case is still under investigation.