Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of GA-316

- One person is dead and 17 others were injured in a fiery crash on Georgia Highway 316 Monday afternoon. The 8-vehicle crash shut down all eastbound lanes of traffic.

It happened at GA-316 at Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. The Gwinnett County Fire Department said eight children and 10 adults were injured in the crash. Two adults were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Nine other people were transported with minor to moderate injuries. Eight people were treated and released at the scene.

Firefighters said a vehicle was wedged under the tractor trailer and was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

The Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating the crash.

