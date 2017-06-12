UNG student charged after falsely reporting rape

- A University of North Georgia student has been charged with false statements after she lied about being raped on a popular lake trail in Lumpkin County.

According to a news release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Rebekah Lim called 911 and told deputies that she had been running along the trail on May 24 when a man began following her and then raped her.

Officers responded to Sunset Suites on the UNG campus, where Lim told them what happened.

She described her attacker as a white man in late 20s to 40s with short brown hair, a beard, and black shirt, according to deputies.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sexual assault reported on popular Lumpkin County trail

Officers searched the trail, but no evidence was found. The investigation continued for several days, and officers were still unable to locate any evidence, suspects nor witnesses to confirm that the crime had taken place.

During the investigation, surveillance video of the City of Dahlonega and UNG campus were viewed, along with Lim’s cell phone records.

Authorities said all evidence gained during the investigation showed that Ms. Lim had falsely reported that she had been raped and further indicated that she was never at or on the trail during the time she alleged the crime had happened.

Lim was arrested on June 12 at her apartment. She is currently being held at Lumpkin County Detention Center without bond.