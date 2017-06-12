Police: Missing girls may be traveling in Ford Fusion

- Floyd County police are searching for three missing girls, ranging from ages 6 to 15, who are believed to traveling together in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion.

Police say Ateara Garrett, 6, Diamond Garrett, 15, and Madison Pearson, 12, left home around 1:30 a.m. Monday without permission and haven't been heard from since.

Police say they may be traveling in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion with license plates RAK5131.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

