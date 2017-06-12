Rapper, GA man sentenced for lying to firearms dealers during gun deal

A rapper and a Georgia man have been sentenced to two years in prison for lying to a federal firearms licensee to purchase several guns.

U.S. Attorney John Horn said Monday that 23-year-old Jaleel Wulu of Maryland, also known as rapper "Trill Castro," and Georgia-native Javaree Williams pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to make false statements to purchase multiple firearms from several federally licensed firearms dealers. Williams said he purchased 26 firearms, all but one of which he sold to Wulu from Dec. 2014 to Nov. 2015.

Horn says Wulu gave 24-year-old Williams the money for his firearms purchases and sometime traveled to Atlanta to accompany Williams to the firearms dealer location to choose the guns. Wulu lived in Maryland and Georgia during the conspiracy.

Law enforcement recovered multiple firearms in Maryland and Ohio that were purchased by Williams for Wulu.