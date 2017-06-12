Lamar County deputy injured, search for motorcyclist

- The Lamar County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying the driver of a motorcycle involved in a chase and crash that left a deputy injured.

The pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, the chase ended in an accident. Deputy Bossie Davis was flown to Atlanta Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition. He suffered a broken ankle and broken collarbone.

Deputy Newman was also involved in the crash, but wasn't injured.

The motorcycle authorities are searching for is all black with lights underneath. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 770-358-5159.