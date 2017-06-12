Freight train derails in northwest Atlanta; no injuries reported

- A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed Monday morning near its rail yard in northwest Atlanta.

The train, which consisted of three locomotives and 199 rail cars, was en route to Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Norfolk Southern Corporation.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene near Marietta Boulevard, where 25 cars derailed, six of which were turned on their sides. The remaining cars were uprights on the rails.

Officials say none of the cars were carrying hazardous materials, and no injuries were reported.

Traffics remains fluid in the area, and no business or homes were affected by the derailment, according to Norfolk Southern officials.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.