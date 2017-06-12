Toddler hospitalized after drinking cup of crystal meth

- A 1-year-old girl is being hospitalized after drinking a cup of crystal methamphetamine that was left in a hotel room in Smyrna by her mother’s boyfriend, according to a criminal warrant.

The boyfriend, Lorenzo Harris, was arrested and his charges include second degree child cruelty, trafficking methamphetamine, intent to distribute marijuana, intent to distribute cocaine and felony possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Cobb County Jail.

The warrant states that Harris left a Styrofoam cup of crystal meth on a top dresser drawer in the room. The child drank the cup and began acting erratically and scratching herself feverishly. The girl was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she tested positive for ingesting meth.

The woman’s 3-year-old son was also in the room at the time of the incident.

Authorities seized firearms, cocaine and a large amount of marijuana and rolling papers from the hotel room, the warrant said.

Harris was found with more than $9,200 on him, the warrant said.

Authorities searched Harris's car and discovered three firearms, including an assault rifle, a second container of meth, a large amount of marijuana, two bags of crack cocaine, several clear baggies and a scale.

SEE ALSO: Clayton County police search for missing 11-year-old